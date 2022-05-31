Tripura: Surrendered militants threaten to block national highway from June 5 over rehabilitation demands

A joint forum of surrendered militants Deprived Returnees Movement Committee (DRMC) on Monday announced that it would begin an indefinite blocking of National Highway-8 at Champaknagar in the West district of Tripura from June 5 alleging that the government has failed to properly rehabilitate them.

“As per the central government’s declared rehabilitation package, we were supposed to get livelihood, housing etc after coming to normal life. Despite several meetings with the authorities, we are yet to get anything till now. So, we have decided to block NH-8 from 8 am on June 5,” said DRMC general secretary Amrit Reang. He added that they discussed their nine-point demands with the tribal welfare department secretary on October 27.

DRMC is an organisation comprising 48 surrendered militant bodies.

Similar allegations were made by a different militant group three days ago. It wrote letters to the President, prime minister, and other central government senior officials seeking a solution.

The NH-8 is considered to be the lifeline of the state connecting it with Assam.