Tripura: One held over ‘attack’ on ex-Minister Sudip Roy Barman’s driver & security guard; Oppn cries foul

As the Tripura Police arrest one person for his alleged involvement in the attack on former minister Sudip Roy Barman’s security guard and driver in Agartala on Sunday, the Congress party has blamed the ruling BJP for the assault.

The incident occurred when Roy Barman was busy discussing legal issues with his advocate Soumik Deb at his Krishnanagar residence on Sunday afternoon. Roy Barman, a former minister in the Biplab Deb cabinet, had left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) two months back and returned to the Congress. He had left Congress in 2016 to join Trinamool Congress, before shifting to the BJP in 2017.

Former MLA and Congress leader Ashish Kumar Saha, who had also left the BJP with Roy Barman, said that the latter was the main target of the assault. “The attackers searched for him and when they couldn’t find him, they attacked his driver and security guard and fled the spot,” he told reporters on Sunday.

Sudip Roy Barman said that the attack was perpetrated by the ruling BJP, adding that a “jungle-raj is prevailing in Tripura”. “Miscreants armed with sharp weapons attacked my driver and security guard. We rushed out and saw that they were bleeding. These goons had their faces covered,” he added.

The Congress party termed the incident a premeditated attack on Roy Barman’s life and filed a case at the West Agartala Police Station. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the police said that they have arrested Bappa Nandi over his alleged involvement.

Nandi was charged with attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from discharging duty. “Search is on for the others who were involved in the crime,” the officer in-charge of West Police Station Subrata Chakraborty said.

A senior official from the Chief Minister’s Office informed that CM Biplab Kumar Deb had spoken with the Director General of Police over the incident and asked them to take strict action against those responsible. “The CM wouldn’t tolerate degeneration of law and order at any cost,” the official said.

Opposition leader Manik Sarkar, while condemning the attack, said: “The miscreants should be arrested immediately without looking into their political affiliation.” The CPI (M) has also demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

“This incident proves that law and order doesn’t exist in the state. The more the BJP is getting detached from people, the more they are becoming dependent on anti-socials and trying to adopt violence against protesting individuals and opposition political parties,” a statement issued by the communist party said.

The BJP has not issued any statement over the matter so far.