Tripura: Student attempts suicide after teachers force him to tie rakhi to ‘lover’

The incident happened on Monday at Bharati Vidya Bhawan school in Agartala. (Representational) The incident happened on Monday at Bharati Vidya Bhawan school in Agartala. (Representational)

An 18-year-old student of Tripura attempted suicide by jumping off the first storey of his school building after a few teachers allegedly forced him to tie rakhi to a fellow student with whom he was supposedly having an affair. The incident happened on Monday at Bharati Vidya Bhawan school in Agartala.

The boy has suffered injuries to his chin and hands and his condition is stable now, a top police officer and a district education department official in Agartala said. “The boy had a love affair with the girl and the teachers forced him to tie a rakhi to that girl. He was frustrated because of the incident and is said to have jumped from the first storey of the school building,” a police officer of West Tripura district said.

An official police complaint has not been lodged yet. The boy is a student of Class XII (commerce stream) at the private school and the girl studies in Class X, the district education official said.

However, school authorities have refuted reports of the boy attempting suicide by jumping from the first storey of the building, saying he would have suffered more grievous injuries in that case. “Probably the injuries were not severe because of the presence of grass and other plants in the ground,” the education official added. “The boy is stable now. I think he will recuperate fully in a day,” he added.

