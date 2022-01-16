Tripura student’s group calls 12-hr bandh to protest ‘assault’ by traffic cops

A day after Tripura Police ordered an inquiry into the purported assault on two university students after their two-wheeler broke down on a road through which the Chief Minister’s convoy was expected to pass, Twipra Students Federation (TSF), a major tribal student organisation in the state, on Sunday called a 12-hour Tripura Bandh on Monday, demanding action against the accused traffic personnel who allegedly assaulted the students.

Addressing a press conference here, chairperson of TSF advisory board Upendra Debbarma said the purported assault is a violation of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and said the tribal students’ body would be holding a 12-hour bandh in protest against the incident from 5 am till 5 pm.

Milk vans, electricity, wedding, ambulances, people on examination duty and emergency services would be out of the purview of the bandh.

“On January 13, the vehicle of two students, Angel Reang and Abhijit Debbarma, broke down near circuit house on their way back from their university. The traffic police picked them along with their vehicle, took them to Traffic Bhawan and beat them up badly. This is a serious issue for the students’ community of Tripura. The assaulted students lodged a complaint which has also been practically not registered so far,” said Upendra Debbarma, who is also joint secretary of North East Students Organization (NESO).

Accusing the traffic police personnel of also hurling racist remarks at the students, Upendra Debbarma said the administration and government failed to take appropriate action against the erring personnel after the incident, even as students protested and sought police intervention.

TSF general secretary John Debbarma said the incident was a violation of human rights. “It’s a failure of administration and government as innocent students were assaulted. We appeal people irrespective of political colours to cooperate and support our bandh call,” he said.

On Saturday evening, announcing an inquiry on the incident, Tripura Police said, “An incident took place on January 13 near Murti Prangan area. Subsequently, two youths lodged complaints, alleging that they were physically assaulted by traffic police personnel. An inquiry has been ordered… The inquiry will be conducted by Deputy SP (Traffic) Koyal Debbarma,” The police said the traffic constable accused of assaulting the students was removed from field duties till the inquiry is over.

Congress student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday staged a demonstration in front of the office of SP (Traffic) and said if appropriate action was not taken within 24 hours, the student body would start a statewide movement.

On the police inquiry, the students’ body on Sunday reiterated its demand of dismissing the traffic personnel and said a free and neutral inquiry should be conducted into the incident.

Left student and youth organisations also sought appropriate punishment for those responsible behind the incident.

Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister and ruling ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) general secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatia said the purported police assault on students was “very unfortunate”.

“Those students were unduly harassed. As Tribal Welfare Minister, I condemn this incident. Investigation should be done and culprits should be punished over the incident,” Jamatia said.

However, he declined to comment if his party would be supporting the strike on Monday.