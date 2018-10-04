Tripura strategically positioned to become transit hub in Northeast: Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner 

Tripura is strategically positioned in Northeast India to become a major transit hub, says Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Tripura. (PTI Photo/file) Tripura is strategically positioned in Northeast India to become a major transit hub, says Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Tripura. (PTI Photo/file)

Tripura is strategically positioned in Northeast India to become a major transit hub, the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Tripura said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the Bangladesh Mission in Agartala, Md. Shakhawat Hussein said the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh has developed extensively in different sectors including infrastructure, connectivity, economy, land and order and counter-terrorism.

“We are organizing Unnayan Mela – a special fair to publicize our achievements in these sectors. Our country has also simplified systems for permissions in environment, finance and other sectors. Now any investor can avail one-stop service. These will be showcased before the world in Unnayan Mela at Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi, where we have Bangladesh Missions in India,” Md. Shakhawat Hussein told reporters.

He also said that policymakers in Bangladesh and neighbouring countries are considering to ease Visa regimes in Bangladesh and neighbouring countries like India, Bhutan and Nepal. “In the future, a Visa-free area in the lines of European Union may be created centering Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal etc”, Hussein said.

Notably, these four countries also comprise the proposed BBIN trade corridor.

The First Secretary of Bangladesh Mission in Agartala, Md. Zakir Hussein Bhuiyan, said that Tripura has got close relationship with Bangladesh since its Liberation War against Pakistan atrocities which eventually culminated in the creation of a sovereign country. The official added that Tripura has developed in terms of investment potential and is now in “takeoff position” for major investments from Bangladesh and other countries.

“Earlier domestic market was considered for setting up industries. But now transportation routes and supply lines can create market anywhere. We hope the Feni bridge to commence connectivity with Tripura shortly. In that case, our port (Chittagong) can be accessed from here. Agartala-Akhaura rail link is also in progress. We feel that Tripura is now in take-off position for major investments”, First Secretary Bhuiyan said.

According to reports, border trade through six Land Custom Stations in the Tripura-Bangla frontier included Rs. 300 crore import and Rs. 80 lakh export to the neighbouring country.

On the issue, the Bangladesh diplomats said that Dhaka has already withdrawn port restrictions on 31 commodities for better export-import trade with Tripura. It will further develop in future, they said.

