Tripura state hospital: 225 Covid patients gave birth so far, no baby infected

As many as 225 Covid-19 patients have given birth at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) so far, without their babies catching the infection.

Speaking to reporters, AGMC’s Obstetrics and Gynecology head Dr. Jayanta Ray said on Thursday, “In all 225 cases, the newborns were not affected by the coronavirus. We took extreme care, doctors and other healthcare personnel included.”

At least 198 Covid-19 patients gave birth at the hospital in the first wave last year. These included 60 cesarean deliveries. Twenty-seven patients have had babies in the ongoing second wave so far.

Dr Ray said, “It’s a challenge to give the best possible care to pregnant women. We tried to do all we could to ensure the safety of the children.”

Medical Superintendent of AGMC Dr. Sanjb Debbarma said Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, which is integrated with the state-run medical college, was the only designated Covid care hospital with a dedicated unit for infected pregnant women since the first wave. However, Dr. Anirban Bhowmik, who was posted at Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital in Khowai distrct, 40 km from Agartala, said one Covid patient had to give birth at their facility too.

“The woman tested positive for Covid-19 after she was brought to our hospital. Our institution didn’t have all the facilities for conducting the delivery of a Covid-infected patient at the time, but delaying her operation could have led to complications. So, we took the risk, followed proper safety precautions and managed a safe delivery,” Dr Bhowmik said.