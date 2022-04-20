Tripura: State govt to fill up over 1,000 vacancies

The BJP-led coalition government in Tripura Wednesday announced, among other decisions, to fill up over a thousand vacancies.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat Wednesday evening, Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the cabinet has decided to recruit 940 teachers under the education department. Of these, 340 teachers will be absorbed in the secondary education segment and 600 teachers in the elementary education segment.

In the secondary segment, the department will induct 230 graduate teachers and 110 post-graduate teachers. Of the 600 positions in the elementary education segment, 280 will be graduate teachers and 320 undergraduate teachers, the minister said.

While the state government has been recruiting teachers in the last few years, the forthcoming drive is slated to be the largest such exercise since the BJP-led government came to power in 2018.

The cabinet also decided to induct 304 fire personnel and 25 drivers under the Fire Service department.

Apart from the recruitment push, the cabinet Wednesday decided to enhance ration money allowance from Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 per month for Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel till the ranks of inspector and subedar, respectively.

“The state government would have to bear an additional expenditure of Rs 5.31 crore every month after the hike in ration allowance. But 22,152 police and TSR personnel would benefit from the move,” Chowdhury said.

He also said the government has decided to raise the retirement age of TSR personnel from 57 to 60 years. The move will affect 12,000 serving TSR personnel and lead to an additional annual expenditure of Rs 53.44 crore, the government said.

The minister also announced that the cabinet has cleared a proposal to provide an annual health insurance cover of Rs 3 lakh to accredited journalists in the state.

“The cabinet today approved Tripura journalists’ health insurance scheme, 2022, providing an annual cover of Rs 3 lakh. The cost of the premium would be borne in an 80:20 ratio between the state government and the beneficiaries. Our government is pro-journalist and pro-media. We have proven once more that our CM and our government are media-friendly,” Chowdhury said.

Accredited journalists between 21 and 65 years of age and those who are permanent residents of Tripura can avail the health insurance. They, however, should not be covered by any other health insurance scheme of the Centre and the state government.

Tripura has over 177 accredited journalists, and the ICA department has received 250 new applications for accreditation recently.