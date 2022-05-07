Tripura State Electricity Corporation withholds salaries of 24 staffers over ‘poor revenue generation’

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) Friday withheld the salaries of 24 managerial executives because of poor performance related to revenue generation.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala, TSECL managing director in-charge Debashish Sarkar said the recent review of billing suggests that the corporation’s current efficiency is 70 per cent, which means 30 per cent of consumers were not even issued power bills, let alone collection of revenue.

“TSECL is a commercial organization. This is not a salary cut, their salary is just being withheld. We’ve identified some (organizational) sub-divisions with dismal performance. Salaries of managers and senior managers there were put on withhold to give a message and warning to them for improving performance,” Sarkar added.

“Were taking hard steps to improve the health of the organisations. Once they improve their performance, the salaries will be released,” the official informed.

Of the 66 sub divisions of TSECL in Agartala, 14 were found to be under-performing. “Revenue realization from consumers is the basic need for TSECL for its survival. In view of the poor billing performance in April 2022 by some sub-divisions, the overall performance of the corporation has deteriorated. If such a trend continues, it will be very difficult for the corporation to stay afloat,” a statement of TSECL read on Friday.

It added that 40 per cent salary of the concerned 24 senior managers and managers were put on hold for taking the corrective measure by the officers concerned.

Reacting to the issue, Tripura Power Engineers Association general secretary Subir Chakraborty told The Indian Express that serving letters to public employees about withholding their salaries indefinitely was violation of the government’s guidelines.

“I personally don’t think the law covers this (act). However powerful or important someone is, nobody should act outside the law,” he said.

The TSECL MD, however, said that there was no violation of service rules or government guidelines. “I’m not affecting their service rules. We’ve given them enough chance for rectification. It’s a warning to improve performance, that’s all,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, the Power Engineers Association said the officials who had been penalised were mostly engineers and the issue of generating revenue should be left to the finance managers of the corporation.

They added that the estimation that suggested certain sectors were under-performing was also incorrect. “This estimation was made calculating all connections, including active, temporary and the ones which were permanently and temporarily disconnected. If the bill generation has to be ascertained, we believe only active connections should be considered.”