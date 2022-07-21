Tripura starts mass immunisation of livestock against foot-and-mouth disease

July 21, 2022 7:30:06 pm
The Tripura government, which is making rapid strides towards self-sufficiency in animal-based food, Thursday announced mass immunisation against foot-and-mouth disease of livestock for foot and mouth disease (FMD) as part of the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) of 45 days. The NADCP, which was launched in 2019, saw 6.23 lakh animals vaccinated out of an estimated 7.46 lakh cattle and livestock animals in the state.
Animal Resource Development minister Bhagaban Das told reporters at the state secretariat in Agartala, “In the second round of immunisation that started today, we appeal to all livestock farmers to reach out to veterinary dispensaries and hospitals to get their animals vaccinated”.
The minister also said the central government has allocated Rs 7,38,054 for Tripura for the ongoing immunisation project, out of which Rs. 1.45 crore was released in the first phase.
All animals would also be registered with ear tags at the time of immunisation.
Subscriber Only Stories
On a different front, the minister said significant progress was achieved in production of animal based food like meat, milk and eggs.
Animal Resource Development Department director D K Chakma, who joined the meeting Thursday, said while full figures of progress in animal-based food production is not available yet, Tripura has already become self-sufficient in poultry bird meat and is able to meet 33 per cent of pork requirement.
Focus on boosting mutton production
On the demand of mutton, the officer said goats have a high demand in the local market but apart from the Black Bengal breed, other goat breeds did not fare very well in rearing experiments in the state. The government is now working to boost mutton production, the official said.
Sex-sorted artificial insemination of cows
The state government started sex-sorted artificial insemination of cows in 2020 to boost milk production. The scheme attained over 90 per cent success as 11,000 female calves were born during the period.
Tripura, earlier, set a 10-year target for food self-sufficiency in 2002-03. The target was not achieved at the time of evaluation in 2012-13 with barely 25,000 MT meat, 12.5 crore eggs and 1.05 MT milk produced annually. Later, the erstwhile Left Front government set a new target for self-sufficiency in food production by 2020. But despite repeated attempts, it failed to cut down on its import dependency so far.
In 2020, the then Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had said his government was trying to double the income of farmers and poultry farmers by intensive cultivation and introduction of high-yielding varieties. He had stressed on developing production in primary sector activities to boost revenue and overcome the crises arising out of the pandemic-induced lockdown.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Tour operators expect boom time this Durga puja season in Bengal
Explained: What does ‘hasta la vista’ mean — literally and in popular culture?
Tripura starts mass immunisation of livestock against foot-and-mouth disease
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable: ‘If you put us in a room, you have to hide sharp objects’
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’ or ‘Gender Socialisation’ for UPSC CSE
Bhupinder Singh was matchless, from being a giving ‘elder brother’ to a man with a unique voice
Hattis may finally get ST status, boosting BJP ahead of Himachal polls
Vikrant Rona actor Sudeep: Salman Khan and I have a beautiful bond
IIM-Ahmedabad’s placement: Consulting sector remains top recruiter for PGPX batch
Alphonso: Why you must consume mangoes, but in moderation
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have started to build a nursery for their baby
Vandalism outside Delhi CM Kejriwal’s residence: Chargesheet filed against 30, Police tells HC