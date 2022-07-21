Tripura starts mass immunisation of livestock against foot-and-mouth disease

The Tripura government, which is making rapid strides towards self-sufficiency in animal-based food, Thursday announced mass immunisation against foot-and-mouth disease of livestock for foot and mouth disease (FMD) as part of the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) of 45 days. The NADCP, which was launched in 2019, saw 6.23 lakh animals vaccinated out of an estimated 7.46 lakh cattle and livestock animals in the state.

Animal Resource Development minister Bhagaban Das told reporters at the state secretariat in Agartala, “In the second round of immunisation that started today, we appeal to all livestock farmers to reach out to veterinary dispensaries and hospitals to get their animals vaccinated”.

The minister also said the central government has allocated Rs 7,38,054 for Tripura for the ongoing immunisation project, out of which Rs. 1.45 crore was released in the first phase.

All animals would also be registered with ear tags at the time of immunisation.

On a different front, the minister said significant progress was achieved in production of animal based food like meat, milk and eggs.

Animal Resource Development Department director D K Chakma, who joined the meeting Thursday, said while full figures of progress in animal-based food production is not available yet, Tripura has already become self-sufficient in poultry bird meat and is able to meet 33 per cent of pork requirement.

Focus on boosting mutton production

On the demand of mutton, the officer said goats have a high demand in the local market but apart from the Black Bengal breed, other goat breeds did not fare very well in rearing experiments in the state. The government is now working to boost mutton production, the official said.

Sex-sorted artificial insemination of cows

The state government started sex-sorted artificial insemination of cows in 2020 to boost milk production. The scheme attained over 90 per cent success as 11,000 female calves were born during the period.

Tripura, earlier, set a 10-year target for food self-sufficiency in 2002-03. The target was not achieved at the time of evaluation in 2012-13 with barely 25,000 MT meat, 12.5 crore eggs and 1.05 MT milk produced annually. Later, the erstwhile Left Front government set a new target for self-sufficiency in food production by 2020. But despite repeated attempts, it failed to cut down on its import dependency so far.

In 2020, the then Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had said his government was trying to double the income of farmers and poultry farmers by intensive cultivation and introduction of high-yielding varieties. He had stressed on developing production in primary sector activities to boost revenue and overcome the crises arising out of the pandemic-induced lockdown.