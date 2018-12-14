Tripura starts crackdown on illegal religious structures

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pushes the Ram Mandir agenda across the country, Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government is going ahead and implementing a 2009 Supreme Court order and bulldozing temples built on roadside to claim encroached government land.

Advertising

West Tripura Additional District Magistrate Tapan Kumar Das says the move was waiting to happen, since the Supreme Court passed an order in 2009, asking all state governments to comply with the direction to free encroached government land by vacating unauthorised religious structures.

The erstwhile Left Front government had in 2013 passed a resolution on the issue and submitted an affidavit to the apex court saying the instructions would be implemented. However, not much was done till September this year.

“Now Tripura Chief Justice Sanjay Karol is looking after the implementation of the issue. He will conduct a hearing on the subject on coming Friday. All district magistrates will have to file affidavits to map progress,” the ADM informed indianexpress.com .

Advertising

Sonamura Sub-Divisional Magistrate Saju Waheed said the “unauthorised” religious structures are being divided into two categories – structures which were built over 30 years back and those which are less than 30 years in age.

“We have identified 184 such structures in Sonamura sub-division of Sipahijala district alone. Among them, 61 structures are less than 30 years old. We have already removed 15-16 structures and have issued notice for the rest. The local administration is in discussion with local people to convince them in relocating the structures which are over 30 years,” SDM Waheed said.

He said mosques, churches and temples illegally built on government lands were also served notice to vacate the land within seven days on Tuesday.

Narayan Sutradhar, who drives for a local grocery wholesale unit in Agartala, saw the demolition of two Shani temples on Tuesday. “They brought small bulldozers and pulled down the two temples. They collected the debris, the idols and left,” he said. “It should not have been done. This is a religious deity after all,” he added.

However, Tapan Podder, who also drives in the area, countered. “If there is a Supreme Court order, what can a government do? They were compelled to do so,” he said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) MLA of Sonamura constituency Shyamal Chakraborty claimed only mosques were served eviction notices. “Twelve mosques at Kathalia rural development block alone in Sonamura sub-division were served eviction notices. But the temples were verbally asked to get relocated. No notices were served to them,” Chakraborty claimed.

BJP spokesperson Dr. Ashok Sinha welcomed the move and said the BJP-led government has shown true nature of secular governance in Tripura.

Additional Secretary for revenue LT Darlong said the government was just implementing the 2009 order. “The issue is still sub-judice in the Tripura High Court. I can’t disclose any further,” he added.

Advertising

Earlier this year, nearly 700 political party offices were bulldozed to reclaim government land on which they were illegally built.