Tripura ready to start vaccination for those aged between 15 and 18 years: Minister

Tripura has 6,64,319 Covid-19 vaccines in stock and is ready to commence vaccination for individuals between 15-18 years of age from January 3 along with the rest of the country, Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat in Agartala, the minister said the overall Covid situation in Tripura is “under control” and satisfactory.

“There is no case of Omicron in Tripura till now. We have an overall presence of 0.37 per cent Covid in the state as of now. We are ready to administer Covid vaccine doses to those between 15-18 years of age from January 3,” Chowdhury said.

He also said the state government has administered 46,81,817 vaccine doses to people above 18 years old till date. This includes the first and second doses of the vaccines.

Among the present cases of Covid in the state, West Tripura district, which has the three apex state referral hospitals, has a positivity rate of 0.75 per cent, followed by 0.34 per cent in Dhalai district, 0.31 per cent in South Tripura, 0.29 per cent in Gomati district 0.15 per cent in Sepahijala district and 0.04 per cent in North Tripura districts.

Khowai and Unakoti districts of the state have zero fresh Covid positivity rate as of now.

Tripura has tested 21,62,325 people for Covid-19 till date, out of which 85,028 were found positive since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Among them, 826 have succumbed to the pandemic so far while 84,074 have recovered apart from those currently recovering at the healthcare centres.