Will approach Home Minister to seek justice for our activist stabbed in Tripura: ABVP

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in Tripura announced that it will seek the intervention of the Home Minister if the miscreants who allegedly stabbed a leader of the students’ organisation at Kailasahar in Unakoti district two days ago are not arrested soon.

Shibaji Sengupta, secretary of ABVP’s Kailasahar Nagar unit, was stabbed by unknown miscreants, whom they claimed were immigrants, while the victim and a few activists were on a membership drive on Friday. Sengupta was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital owing to his critical condition, ABVP Pradesh secretary Pritam Pal said.

“No one has been arrested till now. We demand the state government arrest them and take stern action. If they are not arrested soon, we will take the matter to each and every college across the state. And we will surely knock the door of the home minister on the issue,” said Pal.

According to ABVP activists, the incident allegedly occurred after miscreants tried to stop its members during a membership drive, which led to a verbal argument. The miscreants first pelted stones at them and while the activists were on their way to the police station, some of the assailants stabbed Sengupta, they claimed.

Protesting against the attack, students of various colleges hit the streets in six districts on Saturday.

“We are surprised at the Tripura incident. Their attempt to frighten us will not succeed. If the Opposition thinks they will derail us by threatening and assaulting us, they are wrong,” ABVP national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said.