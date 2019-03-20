Tripura sounds alert on Nipah virus

Tripura Health Department on Tuesday issued a Nipah Virus alert after the death of five persons in a few villages of Bangladesh close to the Indo-Bangla international border.

Advertising

Speaking to reporters, Joint Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine Dr P Chatterjee today said that an alert was issued to all District Chief Medical Officers on Tuesday in the wake of five deaths in Bangladesh due to Nipah virus.

“Five persons from one family died in Bangladesh due to Nipah virus. The deaths occurred near the West Bengal border, not international border adjoining Tripura. Since the incident occurred in Bangladesh the Indian government wrote to us to stay alert,” the official said.

The state government issued a notice to all District Chief Medical Officers (CMO) yesterday to stay sensitised and alert on any impending Nipah virus outbreak in the state.

Advertising

“Five deaths have occurred due to NIPAH virus infection in the month of February 2019 in Baliagangi Upajila of Bangladesh. An investigation was conducted and found that those who died had fever, headache and vomiting, NIPAH virus usually transmits from infected bats carrying the virus. Drinking raw sap from date palm is one of the most prominent ways of transmission of the disease,’ the Health Department notice told all CMOs.

It also advised people to refrain from drinking raw date palm sap.