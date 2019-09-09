Tripura: Six injured in scuffle between BSF jawans, suspected smugglers

Six people including three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and three villagers were injured Sunday in a scuffle involving a suspected case of smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, officials said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a BSF spokesperson said this evening that the incident took place after BSF troopers deployed on duty near Rayermura village in West Tripura district spotted some villagers throwing packets across the border fence towards Bangladeshi side.

“The border security personnel tried to detain them but they started attacking. Though the initial attack was thwarted, they gathered soon after in larger numbers. BSF jawans dispersed them by firing from non-lethal Pump Action Guns (PAG),” the official informed.

He also said that three BSF personnel including Inspector A. Tyagi we’re injured in the incident. They were released after primary treatment at Tripura Medical College.

The three villagers have also been wounded with pellets from the Pump Action Guns. Asked if the action was based on a tip-off, the BSF official said smuggling and border crimes are frequently intercepted in the area and some adjoining villages like Matinagar.