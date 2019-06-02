Tripura signs MoU with NCDPD to market bamboo products

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Sunday said his government is exploring marketing opportunities for bamboo-based crafts and other handloom, handicraft commodities produced in the state to transform them into sustainable income generating sources. The Tripura government Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New Delhi based National Centre for Design and Product Development (NCDPD) to market all bamboo made products from the state in different parts of the country and abroad.

Speaking to reporters after signing the MoU, Deb said, “We have signed an MoU on bamboo to ensure income generation. Bamboo can give way to higher income compared to other plants. We can’t export machines or technology to Japan or European countries. They already have those. We should focus on our traditional products which can be sold at really high prices there.”

Several initiatives were taken during erstwhile Left Front government’s tenure to popularise cashew nut, litchi, pineapples with support from NERAMAC. However, most of the initiatives didn’t take flight.

Referring to those failed marketing initiatives, Deb said while the previous government was content with trying a few initiatives, the incumbent government would work out problems and solve difficulties instead of hanging its boots. “These craftworks will surely get good prices. Proper markets should be explored. Our government will hold auctions if necessary,” he said.

He also said his government has set a mandate to plant bamboo in 14,000 hectares of land by 2022 involving Forest, Rural Development Departments and common people through incentivised methods.

The central government largely liberalised the ordeals of making bamboo plantations by including bamboo in grass category in November 2017.