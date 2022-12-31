Tripura signs agreement with ADB for power project worth Rs 2,275 crore

Tripura’s BJP-led government on Saturday signed an agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a power project worth Rs 2,275 crore, informed state Power minister and Deputy CM Jishnu Devvarma.

Of the total cost of the project, the state government would spend an amount of Rs 455 crore.

“With the implementation of the project, the power situation in Tripura will improve. We want to modernise three sectors of power — transmission, distribution and generation — because electricity is our asset,” he told media persons.

He said 6-7 lakh consumers would benefit from the project and that it would also open the scope of employment for nearly 6,500 people in the state.

“We have been developing the power sector without hiking the tariff since the last five years. No other project involving such a huge amount has been approved before,” the minister added.

As per preliminary reports, the project would replace the state government-run 63 MW Rukhia Open Cycle power project with a 120 MW Combined Cycle power project, and thereby reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The project would also boost the efficiency of the Gumti hydroelectric power plant in Gomati district through renovation apart from modernising 27 33 KV power stations, over 1.5 lakh smart meters in the state and other infrastructure related to power generation and transmission.