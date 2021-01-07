Tripura: Significant decline in illegal border crossings last year, says BSF

The border guards are working closely with the state police and other security agencies to curb insurgency and other border crimes. (Representational image)

Illegal cross-border movements in Tripura last year were significantly less than 2019, Inspector General, BSF, Tripura frontiers Sushanta Nath said on Thursday. He said the border personnel apprehended 131 people for unauthorised crossovers in 2020, far less than the previous year’s tally of 236.

Speaking to reporters in the state capital on Thursday afternoon, Nath said of those nabbed last year, 85 were Indians while the remaining 46 were Bangladeshis. He added that while some were found to be involved in smuggling contraband, the others were mostly caught trying to cross over into India or Bangladesh. A few strayed inadvertently, the officer said.

He added that of the 236 people nabbed in 2019, 117 were Indians, 65 Bangladeshis, 53 Rohingya refugees and one Nigerian.

The BSF personnel have, meanwhile, been put on alert in the wake of a rise in insurgent activities, especially over the last one year. Nath said the border guards are working closely with the state police and other security agencies to curb insurgency and other border crimes.

“We are aware that insurgents are trying to regroup and revive, taking advantage of the difficult terrain. We are maintaining tight security and vigil,” the IG, BSF said.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international boundary with Bangladesh, of which 67km is still unfenced. It was in one of these unfenced patches of land in Dhalai district that an abduction of four border fencing workers by an insurgent outfit was reported recently.

On this, the top BSF officer said that fencing has been completed in 95% of border areas and the Bangladeshi authorities are expected to issue a ‘no objection’ to fencing areas they initially had reservations on.