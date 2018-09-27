Tripura shocker: Woman tied to tree, thrashed publicly for ‘extramarital affair’ 

The victim, a mother of two, has registered a complaint with the police and has accused three women of leading the assault on her. (Representational Image) The victim, a mother of two, has registered a complaint with the police and has accused three women of leading the assault on her. (Representational Image)

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman was publicly beaten and was forced to wear a garland of shoes around her neck by a group of people for allegedly having an illicit relationship with her neighbor in Tripura.

The victim, a mother of two, has registered a complaint with the police and has accused three women of leading the assault on her. A video clip of the attack has been doing the rounds on social media ever since the incident happened on Wednesday.

The accused persons tied the victim to a tree with a garland of shoes around her neck and sprayed ink on her face.

Speaking to reporters, a senior police officer said that the victim’s statement was registered through someone else since she is illiterate. “We have identified all the accused persons. One of them was already arrested. A probe into the matter has been initiated,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to a local hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. A complaint was registered at Birganj police station against three persons for grievous assault, wrongful restraint, outraging the modesty of a woman and under the Prohibition of Lynching Act.

“We are still investigating to know what caused such an assault to happen. The lady said she was assaulted while she was working in a field. The incident might have led to lynching. What actually happened is still under investigation”, another officer told indianexpress.com.

He also informed that some villagers claimed the victim maintained an extramarital relationship with a man from the vicinity, who is currently in police custody for allegedly murdering his wife in the midst of an argument two days ago. The argument happened after few local residents warned him about his alleged extramarital relationships, the officer added.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App