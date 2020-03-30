Tripura shifts its markets to open fields to ensure social distancing

Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans have been deployed to ensure shoppers maintain a safe distance from each other. Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans have been deployed to ensure shoppers maintain a safe distance from each other.

On the seventh day of the nation-wide lockdown, several market places in Tripura have been shifted to open fields and playgrounds to ensure there is no crowding and people practice social distancing. The move came after repeated efforts by the state to regulate crowds at the markets failed.

Despite repeated appeals, people were found congregating in huge numbers at Maharajganj Bazaar, the largest market in Tripura, and other markets in Agartala city like Battala and Lake Chowmuhani market.

West Tripura Additional SP Mihir Lal Das said the Lake Chowmuhani market was shifted to Swami Vivekananda grounds to maintain social distancing. “We are also trying to shift other big markets in the city to alternate spaces to maintain social distancing”, the official said.

Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans have been deployed to ensure shoppers maintain a safe distance from each other. There was also lathicharge at some shops that saw large gatherings.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has reiterated his appeal to the people asking them to stay indoors. He said in a tweet that no one has been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state till now. Over 7,000 persons are under quarantine in the state including those with foreign travel history.

