Tripura: Seven arrested for burning 6,000 copies of a vernacular daily

Twenty four hours after 6,000 copies of a vernacular daily of Tripura were snatched and burnt by a group of miscreants at Udaipur city, 50 Km southwards from here, the state police arrested seven persons in connection with the case.

Anol Roy Choudhury, the editor of Pratibadi Kalam, a local vernacular morning daily of Tripura, filed a complaint with the police Saturday, accusing one Raju Majumder and few others of halting a bus carrying bundles of the newspaper while they were on their way to Gomati, South Tripura and Dhalai districts.

Accusing them of being responsible for ‘forcefully unloading’ bundles of newspapers from a bus plying in Agartala-Sabroom route via Udaipur in Gomati district, tearing, burning them on the road, Choudhury said there were other buses carrying similar loads, which were obstructed at other places and newspapers from those vehicles were destroyed as well.

Speaking to indianexpress.com this afternoon, Rajiv Debnath, Officer-in-charge of Radhakishorepur police station at Udaipur, said seven persons were arrested late night yesterday based on specific inputs gathered through investigation.

“We have arrested Raju Majumder, Subal Majumder, Bimal Deb, Swapan Majumder, Titan Saha and Sishu Miah in connection with the case. We have charged them with wrongful confinement, destruction of property and common intention and have produced them before a court here”, the official said.

While the police produced the seven accused before the court, they didn’t ask for police remand and sought the court to place them under judicial custody till the end of the investigation. The court order is yet to come.

While thanking Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for enquiring about the incident and assuring action, Choudhury Sunday told indianexpress.com that he feels the police have deliberately slapped bailable charges on the accused. However, Choudhury said he is hopeful of justice from the court.

The editor claimed earlier on Saturday that the assault on his newspaper came after it published a series of reports on an alleged scam of Rs 150 crore in the agriculture department, in which agriculture minister Pranajit Singha Roy’s name came up among others.

