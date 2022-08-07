Tripura: Senior TMC leader, supporters quit party, join Congress

August 7, 2022 10:43:33 pm
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) unit in Tripura suffered a major setback Sunday with a section of its workers led by senior TMC leader Baptu Chakraborty quitting the party and joining the Congress. The development came just months ahead of the next Assembly polls in the north-eastern state.
Speaking to reporters in Agartala, Baptu Chakraborty, who joined the TMC in September last year, said he decided to quit the Mamata Banerjee-led party as it was working in the interests of the BJP.
“The TMC says the party is against the BJP but it proved several times that it is indirectly supporting the saffron party. It also boycotted the Opposition candidate in the vice-presidential election,” he said.
Explaining his decision to return to the Congress, Chakraborty said the party led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi was the largest platform opposing the BJP. He added that he has joined the Congress with the goal of removing the BJP from power in the state in 2023.
Subscriber Only Stories
All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader and in-charge of Tripura Szarita Laitphlang said over 2,517 people from different parties, including the TMC, the CPI(M) and the BJP, joined the Congress Sunday. Laitphlang further said the Congress was the only force capable of putting up a tough fight against the BJP in Tripura.
She also trained guns at the BJP-led government at the Centre and claimed that the Union government was targeting Congress leaders by misusing investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI.
“These attacks are perpetrated since the Congress is speaking on genuine issues like unemployment, inflation and deteriorating health of the economy,” she said.
Senior Congress leaders including former minister Sudip Roy Barman, former MLAs Ashish Kumar Saha and Gopal Chandra Roy, among others, participated in the worker joining programme held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Late Sachindra Lal Singh, the first chief minister of Tripura, at Rajiv Bhawan in Agartala.
Those who joined the Congress mostly came from Agartala city and its suburbs like Khayerpur, Barjala, Bardowali and Pratapghar.
Sudip Roy Barman said many political parties like the TMC and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were pretending to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi but, in reality, were acting as the ‘B-teams’ of the ruling party.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Punjab CM bats for legal guarantee for MSP, seeks panel with ‘real farmers’ as members
Non-bailable warrant issued against UP minister in 2015 violence case
HI writes to FIH on clock fiasco; wants regulations to be amended, guilty officials punished
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority’s list of ‘illegal’ land owners
CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says never got any support from Delhi government despite being in city for 20 years
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assures cabinet expansion ‘soon’
Chennai lad V Pranav becomes India’s 75th Grandmaster
Man ‘electrocuted’ while charging e-rickshaw in Outer Delhi
‘Nightmare Start’: Man United loses 2-1 to Brighton in Ten Hag’s 1st Premier League game
Watch video: Kazakh woman plays dombrya against the backdrop of pink-coloured lake
Nagarjuna reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘A film that stirs you from within’
2 injured after signboard falls on arterial road in Chennai