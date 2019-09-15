Selfie points: Tripura’s new initiative to attract tourists

In a bid to attract tourists, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday inaugurated two ‘selfie points’ with signage reading ‘I love Agartala’ and ‘I love Tripura’, in front of the Ujjyanata Palace and Heritage Park respectively in the state capital.

The signage were set up by the State Engineers Association on the occasion of Engineer’s Day. After the inauguration, Deb himself clicked his photo and tweeted appealing people to do the same.

“Just inaugurated the iconic city name signage at Agartala. You too visit Ujjayanta Palace and Heritage Park and post your selfies. Love Agartala. Love Tripuras”, he said in his tweet.

Just inaugurated the iconic city name signage at Agartala. You too visit Ujjayanata palace and Heritage park and post your selfies. I ❤️ AGARTALA

I ❤️ TRIPURA #ILoveAgartala #ILoveTripura#visittripura #IncredibleTripura pic.twitter.com/CnhSdYMFWn — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 15, 2019

These are the first such points to have been set up in the state so far.

As per reports from the Ministry of Tourism, Tripura has registered the highest number of foreign tourists amongst the Northeastern states in 2017.

As many as 13,02,742 tourists visited Tripura in the last three years—3,99,447 in the year 2015-16; 4,19,807 in 2016-17 and 4,83,488 tourists in 2017-18. Among them, 35,619 foreign tourists visited different spots in the state in 2015-16. The figures rose to 39,229 in 2016-17 but scaled a steep climb to 80,094 in 2017-18.

A total sum of Rs 3.23 crore was earned as revenue from different tourist spots in 2017 alone, which is Rs. 51 lakh higher than Rs. 2.72 crore revenue earned from tourist spots in the previous year in the state.

Earlier today, while speaking at a function to celebrate the 52nd Engineer’s Day, Deb said that success is best relished only after recounting the mistakes that led to it.

He also advised engineers to take stock of their achievements from the previous year before each Engineer’s Day.