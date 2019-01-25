Tripura CM seeks month-long extension for paddy procurement at MSP from Centre

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Friday wrote to Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan and sought to extend paddy procurement at minimum support price by one month beyond February 15.

Advertising

Food Corporation of India (FCI) started paddy procurement for the first time in Tripura in December last year. As per announcement, FCI would procure 10,000 MT paddy which matches specifications and a set of properties mentioned in FCI Procurement Rules in the next 30 days.

Paddy was obtained from 10 locations at Rs. 17.50 per Kg in the first phase. Procurements were done in 8 high yielding revenue blocks of the state.

“Paddy procurement is going on in full swing with effect from December 15, 2019 and as per approved schedule of the Government of India, it will continue up to February 15, 2019 with a base target of 10,000 MT for KMS: 2018-19. So far reports received from the field, it is likely that the target may exceed shortly go up to 30,000 MT, provided farmers of the uncovered areas are given scope to sell their produce in this procurement drive”, Deb wrote in his letter to the union minister.

Advertising

He requested the Ministry to extend the procurement period for another one month beyond February 15, 2019 with a revised target of 30,000 MT for KMS: 2018-19. The CM also urged FCI to strengthen manpower and resources to make sure that more procurement centers can be operated simultaneously within a short span to benefit farmers of Tripura.