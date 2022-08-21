Security personnel dying because of govt’s negligence: Tripura Opp leader Manik Sarkar

After a Border Security Force (BSF) head constable was killed in a militant ambush near the Bangladesh border in North Tripura Friday, Opposition leader Manik Sarkar alleged security personnel are killed in Tripura due to the ‘negligent attitude’ of the state government in combating insurgency.

In a statement, Manik Sarkar condemned the attack by the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and said the Opposition has earlier flagged the need to take strict action and ensure security from militant attacks in the face of repeated insurgency attacks in short intervals.

Sarkar also said a ‘few political personalities’ allegedly maintained links with banned insurgents for ‘narrow political gains’ and said stern action should be taken against such people.

Sarkar, who was in charge of the Home Department during his four-term tenure as the chief minister, said Tripura State Rifles—the state’s own counter-insurgency force—was sent off to work outside Tripura, risking the second security ring formed by TSR jawans in bordering areas of the state.

“Security personnel are getting killed one after another due to the state government’s negligent attitude in combating insurgency. The Tripura government can’t shy away from the responsibility of this loss of life,” he said.

Demanding the government to support the killed BSF jawan in all ways, the Opposition leader urged the government to take proper steps in strengthening border security of the state, bring back TSR jawans from other states and take a ‘strong role’ to stop any attempts to “use militants for narrow political interests in any way”.

During his 20-year-long tenure as the chief minister, Sarkar oversaw the decline of armed insurgency with a combination of counter-insurgency operations and lucrative packages for militants who surrendered.

Tripura royal scion and the state’s ADC’s ruling TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma Saturday also condemned the attack on BSF and said “severe steps” should be taken against insurgents working against the country and anyone who’s working with them.

However, on Sarkar’s allegations of ‘political personalities’ using insurgents, Pradyot said the opposition leader should reveal the names of any political leader involved with insurgents if he is aware of it.

“If they have names of anti-nationals, let them come out in public. The problem of Manik Sarkar is he would not take names but would target communities as a community of insurgents. The CPI(M) is losing in tribal areas today due to this policy of Manik Sarkar,” Pradyot said.

Debbarma’s reactions came in reference to previous comments from the opposition CPI(M) that those raising separatist demands are actually the façade of people who earlier took up arms and fought as insurgents for seceding Tripura from the Indian Union. His party is struggling to achieve Greater Tipraland, a proposed separate state for Tripuri tribals.

His family, the erstwhile royal family, had come under repeated criticism from the left party for allegedly keeping tribals under-developed in the state during its regime.

BSF Head Constable Girjesh Kumar Uddey, 53, from Madhya Pradesh was killed in an ambush at Shimnapur in Damcherra near the remote Khantalang Border Out Post (BOP), which is a tri-junction of Tripura, Mizoram, and Bangladesh on Friday morning while he was on duty. Officials suspect the ambush was perpetrated by cadres of the outlawed NLFT.