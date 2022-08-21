scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Security personnel dying because of govt’s negligence: Tripura Opp leader Manik Sarkar

Sarkar also said a ‘few political personalities’ allegedly maintained links with banned insurgents for ‘narrow political gains’ and said stern action should be taken against such people.

manik sarkarDuring his 20-year-long tenure as the chief minister, Manik Sarkar oversaw the decline of armed insurgency with a combination of counter-insurgency operations and lucrative packages for militants who surrendered. (Express file photo by Debraj Deb)

After a Border Security Force (BSF) head constable was killed in a militant ambush near the Bangladesh border in North Tripura Friday, Opposition leader Manik Sarkar alleged security personnel are killed in Tripura due to the ‘negligent attitude’ of the state government in combating insurgency.

In a statement, Manik Sarkar condemned the attack by the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and said the Opposition has earlier flagged the need to take strict action and ensure security from militant attacks in the face of repeated insurgency attacks in short intervals.

Read in Political Pulse |Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Police headquarters

Sarkar also said a ‘few political personalities’ allegedly maintained links with banned insurgents for ‘narrow political gains’ and said stern action should be taken against such people.

Sarkar, who was in charge of the Home Department during his four-term tenure as the chief minister, said Tripura State Rifles—the state’s own counter-insurgency force—was sent off to work outside Tripura, risking the second security ring formed by TSR jawans in bordering areas of the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...

“Security personnel are getting killed one after another due to the state government’s negligent attitude in combating insurgency. The Tripura government can’t shy away from the responsibility of this loss of life,” he said.

Demanding the government to support the killed BSF jawan in all ways, the Opposition leader urged the government to take proper steps in strengthening border security of the state, bring back TSR jawans from other states and take a ‘strong role’ to stop any attempts to “use militants for narrow political interests in any way”.

During his 20-year-long tenure as the chief minister, Sarkar oversaw the decline of armed insurgency with a combination of counter-insurgency operations and lucrative packages for militants who surrendered.

Advertisement

Tripura royal scion and the state’s ADC’s ruling TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma Saturday also condemned the attack on BSF and said “severe steps” should be taken against insurgents working against the country and anyone who’s working with them.

However, on Sarkar’s allegations of ‘political personalities’ using insurgents, Pradyot said the opposition leader should reveal the names of any political leader involved with insurgents if he is aware of it.

“If they have names of anti-nationals, let them come out in public. The problem of Manik Sarkar is he would not take names but would target communities as a community of insurgents. The CPI(M) is losing in tribal areas today due to this policy of Manik Sarkar,” Pradyot said.

Advertisement

Debbarma’s reactions came in reference to previous comments from the opposition CPI(M) that those raising separatist demands are actually the façade of people who earlier took up arms and fought as insurgents for seceding Tripura from the Indian Union. His party is struggling to achieve Greater Tipraland, a proposed separate state for Tripuri tribals.

His family, the erstwhile royal family, had come under repeated criticism from the left party for allegedly keeping tribals under-developed in the state during its regime.

BSF Head Constable Girjesh Kumar Uddey, 53, from Madhya Pradesh was killed in an ambush at Shimnapur in Damcherra near the remote Khantalang Border Out Post (BOP), which is a tri-junction of Tripura, Mizoram, and Bangladesh on Friday morning while he was on duty. Officials suspect the ambush was perpetrated by cadres of the outlawed NLFT.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 09:18:27 am
Next Story

Karan Johar says he can’t believe ‘Sonam is a mother’: ‘Anil Kapoor won’t like being called nana’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

Want 'permanent peace' with India; war never an option to resolve Kashmir issue: Pak PM Sharif

4

As 'Boycott Liger' trends, Vijay Deverakonda tweets a cryptic post: 'Let's fight'

5

Death toll in Himachal downpour rises to 21, railway bridge collapses

Featured Stories

Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Explained: The noise pollution rules of Chandigarh and how they are skirted
Explained: The noise pollution rules of Chandigarh and how they are skirted
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
At residences and offices of those named in CBI FIR, locked doors and absent owners
Delhi excise probe

At residences and offices of those named in CBI FIR, locked doors and absent owners

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Paralympic champ breaks 4th world record in year: 'sometimes pain is like a stab to the stump'

Paralympic champ breaks 4th world record in year: 'sometimes pain is like a stab to the stump'

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

We have killed 5, says ex-BJP Rajasthan MLA, booked

We have killed 5, says ex-BJP Rajasthan MLA, booked

Haryana man kills self over 'delay' in visa for Canada

Haryana man kills self over 'delay' in visa for Canada

Why Casemiro isn’t an answer to Man United’s troubles
Explained

Why Casemiro isn’t an answer to Man United’s troubles

How India has always distributed revdis as an act of benevolence and inclusivity

How India has always distributed revdis as an act of benevolence and inclusivity

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement