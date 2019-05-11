Tripura mulls scrapping no-detention policy for 5th, 8th standard from current academic year

Nearly eight years after ‘No Detention Policy’ was introduced in state schools, the Tripura government is considering re-introducing the pass-fail system in 5th and 8th standard from this academic year.

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath Saturday told indianexpress.com that education was among top priorities of the government and there was a need to reintroduce detention in schools.

“We are considering re-introduction of the pass-fail system in schools. However, we will have an annual assessment in all classes. We shall prepare students in a way that they can pass in any examinations”, Nath said. Nath said the system would not be introduced in all classes straight away since it might exert pressure on the students.

The Parliament passed an amendment to the RTE Act on January 2, 2019, empowering states to choose to detain students in grades V and VIII. The legislation was passed in the Lok Sabha in July last year.

Tripura’s erstwhile Left Front government had opposed the policy for several years till 2011 when it shifted its stand and said students would be promoted automatically every year till the eighth grade as per the RTE Act.

Apart from other initiatives, the incumbent BJP-IPFT government has introduced CBSE syllabus and NCERT textbooks to secondary level in government schools.

Summer camps were also started for the first time in Tripura under ‘Notun Disha’ (New Direction) scheme, which seeks to augment the academic capacity of “weak learners” through special classes held during summer vacation.