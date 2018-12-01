Tripura school asks students to write full name of RSS in question paper

Two weeks after Srirampur Suryamani Memorial Higher Secondary School in northern Tripura hit the headlines for asking students to write short note on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a summative assessment question paper from an Agartala-based school asking students to write full name of RSS has gone viral on social media.

The second summative assessment question of social studies paper for 8th standard in Prachya Bharati High School, which is doing the rounds on WhatsApp, starts by asking students to fill the blanks on issues like Widow Remarriage Act, 1929 Conference of Indian National Congress. It then moves on to ask students to choose between true and false options on questions about social reforms, World War II etc.

The third question, red-marked in the images which went viral, asked students to answer short questions on the founder and founding year of Ramakrishna Mission, inception of World War II and the full name of RSS.

Headmistress of Prachya Bharati High School Shubra Das Roy was contacted by indianexpress.com for her reaction on the subject. She informed that she is on leave due to loss of her mother and is not aware of the issue centering question paper.

Earlier on November 19, a ninth standard social science question paper of a higher secondary school at Kailashahar in Tripura’s Unakoti district had asked students to write a short note on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, headmaster of the school Abhijit Bhattacharjee defended the teacher who set up the question paper saying BJP was among different political parties taught as a part of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) syllabus.

The issue was raised during discussion in the recently concluded winter session of Tripura Assembly where Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath stated that his government would replace the existing syllabus and curriculum with NCERT study materials and CBSE syllabus from the next academic year.