Sandalwood worth Rs 24 crore seized in Tripura

As much as 8,000 kilograms of illegally procured and stashed sandalwood was seized in a joint operation of the Border Security Force ( BSF) and Forest Department late on Tuesday evening. (File) As much as 8,000 kilograms of illegally procured and stashed sandalwood was seized in a joint operation of the Border Security Force ( BSF) and Forest Department late on Tuesday evening. (File)

As much as 8,000 kilograms of illegally procured and stashed sandalwood was seized in a joint operation of the Border Security Force ( BSF) and Forest Department late on Tuesday evening at an industrial estate in Arundhutinagar, 5 km away from Agartala. The sandalwood is estimated to be worth over Rs 24 crore, officials said.

“We conducted a raid at the industrial estate along with Tripura Police and Forest Department. The godown was full of sandalwood. We recovered 8,000 kg sandalwood, the estimated cost of which is over Rs 24 crores,” Deputy Inspector General of BSF AK Yadav told reporters.

“It was a joint operation. Police was there to maintain law and order in the area,” said West District Forest Officer Shaktikanth Singh. Arundhutinagar is located in West Tripura.

Singh also said that they found four outsourced security guards did not have the keys of the godown and the last time someone entered it was in 2018.

Earlier, on February 24, BSF recovered 8,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 lakh from two different places. In the second operation, one person was apprehended along with 2,000 Yaba tablets. The person, identified as Ramu Saha of Dhaleswar in West district, was later handed over to police.

Besides Yaba tablets, the BSF also seized contraband items worth Rs 3 lakhs during the intervening night of February 24 and 25.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.