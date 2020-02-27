Tripura royal scion’s activist forum completes 5,443 km long motorcycle campaign against CAA

The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) at their motorcycle campaign against CAA The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) at their motorcycle campaign against CAA

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore’s newly formed organization — The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) — has ended a 5,443 km long motorcycle campaign against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The relay motorcycle campaign saw volunteers covering all the sixty assembly constituencies of Tripura to sensitize people, especially tribals, against the Act. The rally started on February 8 from the headquarters of the Tripura ADC at Khumulwng with over 300 volunteers.

A team of 12,033 bikers with over 4,600 motorcycles took turns in covering the state in 19 days. The campaign, which ended on Wednesday, would continue in second phase next month, TIPRA spokesperson Paritosh Debbarma said.

Addressing a press conference at Ujjayanta Palace here this afternoon, Paritosh said the movement was conducted under leadership of royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. He claimed the unique anti-CAA stir received ‘good response’ from common people.

“We have received a very good response from the people during our campaign. We have appealed people to unite against CAA. We believe this Act will adversely affect interests of tribals”, Paritosh said.

He claimed supporters of all political parties in the state, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), Opposition CPI(M), the Congress and other regional parties like INPT, NCT etc. extended their suport against CAA.

Pradyot, who resigned from the post of state Congress president last year over his stand favouring NRC revision in Tripura, formed TIPRA earlier this year with support from nearly all tribal political parties including IPFT-Tipraha, Tripura Peoples Front (TPF), Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), and Tripura United Indigenous Peoples’ Council (TUIPC).

He held a series of public meetings with youngsters to spread awareness about his campaign against CAA.

Pradyot has been quite vocal against the amendement to the citizenship law since it was introduced in Parliament in 2016. He organized a rally against it in January, 2019 at Madhabbari in West Tripura, where police personnel opened fire, grievously injuring five persons.

Later in December last year, a joint body of different tribal political parties and social organizations headed by him called for a statewide indefinite strike against CAB. The strike continued for three days before other leaders pulled their support following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

He has also filed a petition with the Supreme Court, challenging the CAA’s implementation in Tripura. The petitions is still being heard by the apex court.

