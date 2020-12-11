Tripura royal scion tests positive for Covid, asks TIPRA to ‘focus on justice for lynched fireman’

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. (file)

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has tested positive for COVID-19. “I have tested positive for coronavirus and gone in for complete isolation. I have high fever and showing symptoms like loss of smell and body achem,” he wrote on his Facebook page this evening.

Pradyot, who is the chief of Tripura Indigenous People’s Regional Alliance’s (TIPRA), a socio-politcal outfit, had been travelling across the state for the past many days over the anti-Bru settlement agitation. TIPRA is seeking action from the state government in the case of a mob lynching of a fireman trying to manage a blockade on national highway on November 21 during the anti-Bru settlement protest.

In his social media post, the royal scion also wrote that doctors have advised him to exercise extra caution as he has an underlying heart condition. He asked all who came in contact with him in the past few days to take necessary precautions.

Pradyot asked members of his organisation not to worry about him and focus on “what we are doing”, in a reference to the case of the lynched fireman.

Prior to this, Forest Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, ruling BJP legislators Mimi Majumder, Rampada Jamatia and Ashish Kumar Saha and ruling ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA Dhananjoy Tripura tested positive for Covid-19. Two members of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s family were also affected by the virus. All of them have recovered.

