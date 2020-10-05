Tripura royal scion stitches together tribal alliance ahead of ADC polls

Pradyot said he tried his best and 'succeeded' in ensuring that INPT and TPF along with TIPRA unite 'on the basis of ideology and not elections.

As the Tripura Autonomous District Council (ADC) polls draw closer, two indigenous political parties have joined hands with Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman’s organisation over demands of NRC revision, rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and to ‘work for the rights of the indigenous people’.

Pradyot is the chairman of The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), an apolitical forum founded in December last year. The parties that have made common cause with it are Indigenous Nationalist People of Tripura (INPT) and Tripura People’s Front (TPF).

The alliance was stitched together following two days of marathon meetings with INPT general secretary Jagadish Debbarma and TPF president Patal Kanya Jamatia on October 1-2.

On Sunday, a joint statement issued by the three groups said: “INPT, TPF and TIPRA have jointly resolved to work unconditionally without any self interest for the Social, Cultural, Political and Economic rights of the Indigenous people.”

According to the pact, the parties will constitute a high-level united coordination committee to work on issues of NRC, CAA, empowerment of TTAADC through direct funding and land rights, inner line permit, detection and deportation of illegal voters, etc.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Pradyot said he tried his best and ‘succeeded’ in ensuring that the parties unite on the basis of ideology and not elections.

“I will also appeal in writing to all other organisations and parties, such as IPFT, TSP and Tipraha, who agree with our ideology, to come join us,” he said.

However, Pradyot clarified he doesn’t have any political ambitions for himself.

INPT is one of the oldest tribal political parties in Tripura, with which was merged National Conference of Tripura (NCT), a smaller tribal party, earlier this year.

With Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) the only major tribal party in alliance with BJP, Pradyot is hopeful the new joint alliance will be able to give the ruling party a tough fight in the ADC polls.

The Tripura ADC polls have been postponed twice this year, in March and May, due to Covid-19. Governor’s rule is currently in force over the council.

The Tripura ADC is spread across 7,132.56 square km and covers nearly 68% of the state’s geographical area.

