Tripura royal scion moves SC challenging amended Citizenship Act

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. (Source: @PradyotManikya) Pradyot Kishore Debbarma had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. (Source: @PradyotManikya)

Tripura royal scion and chairperson of Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (JMACAB) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the new citizenship law.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma Saturday said, “Tripura has suffered enough. We don’t want this state to go through this burden. I am a Hindu. We love our Hindus. Tripura is an example of giving shelter to the persecuted Hindu minority. But the time has come for the rest of the country to take the load and not Tripura.”

Told him we are going to SC against CAB as we cannot compromise! No retreat no surrender ! https://t.co/x0DziTmasG — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) December 12, 2019

He informed that the petition of Pradyot Deb Burman versus Union of India (Diary No. 45276-2019) was listed for Monday for mentioning in the apex court. Either Kapil Sibal or Abhishek Manu Singhvi is expected to be appearing on behalf of Pradyot’s petition in the Supreme Court.

The JMACAB, which comprises of three tribal political parties – Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), National Conference of Tripura (NCT), Tipraland State Party (TSP)and some tribal social organizations like the Borok People Human Rights Organization (BPHRO), observed an indefinite strike across Tripura, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) on December 9. They called off their strike after meeting Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, followed by a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi on the following day.

While contents of the meeting aren’t disclosed, the JMACAB leaders said they were given a ‘patient hearing’ by Shah, even after passing the Bill in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, but maintained that protests would not subside unless the government ‘listened’ to their voice.

A series of strikes were held in Tripura including statewide bandh and ADC strike since December 2, protesting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill and demanding to exclude entire Tripura from its ambit, even as the revised legislation exempted areas under Inner Line Permit (Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram) and areas under the 6th Schedule like Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

Meanwhile, as the anti-CAB agitation has mellowed in Tripura, counter-agitations are shaping up, keeping security agencies busy. Bangali Oikya Mancha, a newly formed forum of Bengalees, called 48-hour strike at Gandacherra from Friday, by holding a sudden rally at Gandacherra market in Dhalai district, 111 Km from here.

Similarly, Nagorik Suraksha Mancha, a group of self-styled citizenship protectors, declared indefinite strike at Kanchanpur from Saturday demanding compensation for those affected during the anti-CAB strike.

According to a government report, 64 shops were damaged, including some arson cases, at Kanchanpur during the strike hours. Two vehicles were also set ablaze by some aggressive picketers.

Kanchanpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bikramjit Suklabaidya informed that tight security is being maintained and many police teams are covering the entire area to avert any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 people of 300 families from both tribal and non-tribal communities have taken shelter at four locations near Kanchanpur in North Tripura. These include villagers from Kanchanpur, Dasda, Satnala, Daspara, Brupara and other localities.

“Situation is much better now. Few traders are opening shops. We have ensured round the clock security. Para-military and police teams are scanning the entire area, even at 2-3 AM in the night to check any tension. But there is an unfounded sense of fear among some people, who continue to live in camps in some schools. We are taking steps to send them back to their homes with security cover,” the official told indianexpress.com.

