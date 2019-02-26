Tripura royal scion Pradyot Debburman appointed Pradesh Congress president

Barely months before the Lok Sabha election, All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debburman as the new president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee.

A letter issued by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Pradyot as the new PCC president of Tripura. The statement also said that Congress party ‘appreciates’ the contribution of outgoing Tripura PCC president Birajit Sinha.

Pradyot comes from Tripura’s Manikya dynasty and both his parents served as Members of Parliament for Congress. His mother and ‘Rajmata’ Bibhu Kumari Devi also served as minister in the Congress-Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS) coalition government in 1988. Pradyot has been serving as the Working president of Tripura Congress till now.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the royal scion said he would welcome all those who left Congress and joined other political parties to struggle against CPI (M) misrule.

“There was misrule in CPI (M) led Left Front regime and there is misrule in BJP-led incumbent government’s tenure as well. I want to bring clean and honest politics and want educated, young people to join the party. At the same time, I appeal those who left the Congress for other political parties to return,” Pradyot said.

Though the Congress was reduced to nearly 2 per cent vote share in the 2018 state assembly election from 10 MLAs in the previous Assembly, Pradyot hopes to revive the party soon.

Earlier on Monday evening, he took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you @RahulGandhi! I hope to ensure that an era of clean and honest politics is brought about in Tripura. To all my critics and friends alike I will remain the same Pradyot.”

Tripura Congress vice-president Tapas Dey hailed Pradyot’s appointment in the top PCC post and said all the Congress workers will work unitedly under his stewardship against BJP misrule in the state.