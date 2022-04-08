Tripura royal scion to speak at Bridge India conference in UK next month

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, Tripura royal scion and head of TIPRA Motha party which is in power in the state’s autonomous tribal council, is a guest speaker at the Bridge India Conference next month where he is expected to interact with the British MPs at the Parliament there, apart from speaking at a meet at Oxford University.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Debbarma said, “They wanted to host me. They are keen to understand the linkages of India, erstwhile India, role of NE during the British empire. The British had a very strong influence (in the region). Shillong was their headquarters (here). Second World War was fought against the Japanese….Imphal, Kohima. My grandfather (Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya) received the Burma Star for his contributions to the World War II. There is a lot of connection with the NE.”

Debbarma said he would be speaking about the journey from monarchy to democracy and that the interaction with the British MPs is likely to include the scope for development of education and sports in the Northeastern states of India.

When asked if he would speak about the concept of Greater Tipraland, the core agenda of statehood his party is pushing in Tripura, he said his interaction is on historical connection and in no way relates to local or regional contemporary politics.

The royal scion is also scheduled to join the Bridge India Conference apart from other Indian dignitaries like Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, former minister and senior Supreme Court lawyer Salman Khurshid, former Karnataka minister for Information and Technology Priyank Kharge among others. The conference is scheduled to be held at Park Plaza London Riverbank from May 18-20.

Despite being a descendant of the Manikya royal dynasty, which arguably was one of the longest reigning royal families of the country, Pradyot feels no position should be taken as an entitlement.

“I was born with a silver spoon, I lost it and I had to work hard for it. I dislike the entire idea of entitlement while I’m proud of the history, lineage. One should take it as a blessing, not as an entitlement,” he said. Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya was the last reigning king of Tripura. He passed away in 1947 and the Manikya kingdom was merged with the Indian Union in 1949.

Debbarma had earlier worked for the Congress party, served as its state president for a few months before quitting in 2019. He floated the Tripura Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha party in January last year and swept the Tripura ADC elections three months later.