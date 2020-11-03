Tripura rolls out honourariums for tribal community leaders

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. (Photo: Twitter/@BjpBiplab)

In an effort to accord formal honourarium to community leaders of different tribes of Tripura, the BJP-IPFT government has rolled out a new scheme of Rs 2,000 honourariums for community leaders of 19 indigenous clans of the state.

A notification issued by Tribal Welfare Director LT Darlong states that the scheme would accord honourarium allowances to chief socialists of the communities. “In recognition of the contribution of the ‘Samajpatis’ of the various tribal communities in the development of the tribal community and the overall development of the state, the government of Tripura has decided to provide honorarium allowances to the chief socialists of the tribal communities,” the notification said.

However, the tribal chiefs or ‘samajpati’ would have to apply for their recognition and honourarium in a prescribed form released by the government.

The applications would be accepted till November 23 in the office of Tribal Welfare Director.

Reacting to the issue, former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Radhacharan Debbarma said the scheme should include community leaders at all levels and not just senior ones, if it has to do justice to indigenous communities.

“In our tribal communities, there are Samajpatis like Para Phang or Choudhury in local levels and Hangkors, Mayals and Hoda in higher levels. In case of Christians, community leaders are different; for Vaishnavites, there are Mahantas and Baantes for Buddhists. The government should clarify this thing and include all indigenous community leaders in the ambit of this scheme,” he told indianexpress.com.

Debbarma added that the scheme should not be used for meeting any political ends, with an oblique reference to the forthcoming ADC elections.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb earlier announced on June 20 this year about his government’s decision to pay honourariums to tribal community ‘samajpatis’.

As part of its pre-poll promises, the state government earlier hiked social security pensions from Rs 700 to Rs 1,000 per month and few others to Rs 2,000.

