Tripura: Seven Rohingyas arrested from Kanchanjungha Express

Seven Rohingya migrants, all below 18 years, were arrested on Sunday from the Kanchanjungha Express on their way to neighbouring Assam, officials said. They were detained at Dharmanagar Railway Station in North Tripura district and were later handed over to Tripura Police.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Railway Protection Force (RPF) assistant Sub Inspector Laxman Debbarma, who is in charge of a small RPF contingent at Dharmanagar railway station, said the Rohingya migrants were detained after security personnel found them behaving in a suspicious manner in the station premises.

The detainees include six girls and one boy. They have been handed over to Dharmanagar Women’s Police Station.

“They were on board the Kanchanjungha Express and had general category tickets from Agartala till Badarpur junction in Assam. Some of them alighted on the station and were behaving suspiciously. So we detained them and later found out they were Rohingyas from Myanmar,” Debbarma said.

Confirming the report, North Tripura district superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty said the Rohingyas were being interrogated about their journey.

In January this year, 67 Rohingyas were arrested in Tripura. Among them were 31 migrants who were stranded between the international borders of India and Bangladesh for four days before the Indian authorities arrested them and handed them over to Tripura Police.