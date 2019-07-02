Setting an example: How Tripura’s retired teacher is lending a helping hand to underprivileged kids 

When Bijoy Kumar Saha’s philanthropic wife passed away in 2009, he dipped into his retirement savings to continue the endeavour of his wife in helping underprivileged students, spending over Rs 14 lakh in the past ten years.

A retired school teacher from Jagaharimura area of Agartala city, Saha has sponsored over 250 students in the last ten years, ranging from Rs 500-Rs 2,000 per month, in memory of his late wife. Most of the beneficiaries come from humble backgrounds and stay in slums in the suburbs of Agartala.

Saha, who used to teach science at a government school, spends Rs 25,000 per month on funding poor students, providing scholarships and awarding top rankers out of Rs 48,000 he receives as pension benefits.

“My requirements are very little. My brother and others are there in my family. I don’t have to contribute much to the family. So, most of Aarati’s and my pension benefits go to a philanthropic cause,” Saha told indianexpress.com.

His late wife Aarati Saha was also a teacher and a National Service Scheme (NSS) programme officer. The couple got hitched in 1977. Since then, Aarati got involved in small philanthropic works and never took government funding or corporate support.

Saha said his wife chose hundreds of students in the vicinity of every school she taught and provided them support in whatever capacities she could afford.

In November 2008, Aarati was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and passed away a year later in September 2009. Even on her deathbed, she made a donation of Rs 25,000 for cancer patients to then Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Anil Sarkar.

Since the couple didn’t have any children, Saha decided to carry forward her philanthropic initiative. Saha formed Aarati Saha Memorial Trust in honour of his wife and has been awarding scholarships to students since the last 10 years. He also donates Rs 10,000 to students from different slums under Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) every year.

Sebika Sarkar of Indranagar town said Saha played a major role in helping her complete graduation in English. “I come from a poor family. I scored well in higher secondary and took up English major in college, but couldn’t buy any books due to the shortage of money. If not for Bijoy sir, my studies would never have been complete,” Sebika said.

Saha provided her one-time financial assistance of Rs 1,500 and a scholarship of Rs 500 every month. With his help, Sebika has completed her undergraduate course and helps her family with fees sourced from tuition classes.

Even a decade after his wife’s death, Bijoy Kumar has held on to her guitars, her amplifiers, books, cassettes and her ambition of philanthropy. “These were her life. These are my ambitions now,” he said.