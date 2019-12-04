Tripura reschedules pre-board exams in ADC areas ahead of December 2 strike

While the English paper of both Class X and XII was postponed to December 19, class nine students appearing in their half-yearly exam will take the Sociology and Statistics paper on December 6. (representational pic) While the English paper of both Class X and XII was postponed to December 19, class nine students appearing in their half-yearly exam will take the Sociology and Statistics paper on December 6. (representational pic)

Ahead of the Tipraland State Party-sponsored bandh on December 2, pre-board examinations of Class X and Class XII students in areas that come under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) have been postponed by authorities to “avoid any untoward incidents”.

In a memo issued from the Directorate of Secondary Education’s Centralised Examination Unit, Secondary Education Director U K Chakma said, “In view of the bandh called by a regional political party on 2nd December, 2019, in the TTAADC areas of the state, it is hereby decided to reschedule the following school based examinations to avoid any untoward incidents in the examination process.”

The Tipraland State Party (TSP) is demanding a separate state for tribals in Tripura comprising areas under the TTAADC.

The TTAADC controls 7,132.56 square km of area, covering nearly 68 per cent of the state. However, tribals comprise only one third of the state population (37 lakh).

While the English paper of both Class X and XII was postponed to December 19, class nine students appearing in their half-yearly exam will take the Sociology and Statistics paper on December 6.

All three papers were scheduled to be held tomorrow from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

Director U.K. Chakma could not be reached for comment.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) President Dr. Bhabatosh Saha told indianexpress.com that the board examinations are likely to be held in March, 2020. The schedule would be announced by end of this month.

The state board conducted Madhyamik examinations (Class X) across 76 exam centers this year in which 44,747 candidates appeared. The pass percentage was 64.60 this year. On the other hand, 27,155 candidates appeared in the state board-conducted Higher Secondary exams this year across 400 schools in Tripura. Among them, 80.51 percent students passed.

