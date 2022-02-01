Tripura relaxes night curfew, offices to function at full capacity as Covid-19 cases drop

The Tripura government has partially relaxed night curfew restrictions and allowed gatherings in closed spaces with a maximum of 50 per cent capacity from Tuesday considering the decline in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The decision comes two days after the state government announced the reopening of educational institutions citing learning losses and mental health growth issues among children.

As per the order of the state disaster management authority on Monday, the night curfew would be in effect from 10 pm to 5 am, from February 1 to February 10. Earlier, the night curfew was in effect from 8 pm to 5 am.

The latest data from the Covid control room Monday said Tripura reported 79 new cases, a significant drop from 186 the previous day and four deaths. The test positivity rate has come down to 3.53 per cent.

The order allows government offices to function at 100 per cent capacity. Proper cleaning and frequent sanitization of workplaces is mandated. Marriage halls are allowed to operate following strict Covid-appropriate behaviour and all religious places are allowed to remain open.

As per the order, no public meetings will be allowed but movie halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, gymnasiums, sports complexes and stadiums are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

However, standard guidelines, including use of face masks, sanitisers and social distancing are still compulsory in the order.

On the vaccination front, Tripura has inoculated 1,12,574 out of 2.13 lakh eligible people in the 15-18 years age group. The state undertook a special vaccination drive for children from January 19-21 in 734 schools across all districts of the state to augment vaccination in this age group.

Tripura has administered 49,41,939 Covid-19 vaccine doses for all age groups as per a health department report updated till January 27. This includes 39,558 precaution doses. The state now has 6,94,640 doses of vaccine shots in stock.