Tripura’s initiative towards quality education reflecting on students: Ratan Lal Nath

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath Saturday said the results of his government’s initiative for quality education have started to show among students of state-run schools.

Nath said this while visiting a few government schools in West Tripura district on the eve of Teachers Day.

“Our government hopes to achieve ‘Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura’. I visited a rural school at Pandabpur. I’m surprised to see students interact so positively…it is unimaginable. We’re planning to give awards to them on September 5,” he told reporters.

The minister also said that the teachers of the school had exhibited such excellence in instilling positivity and discipline among students that it surpassed those in the city schools or private sector.

“We have been trying to achieve quality education. The benefits are now showing up,” the minister said.

The minister, during his visit to Pallimangal School on the outskirts of Agartala city Saturday, lauded the students and teachers of the institution. “I’m the minister of little children. Other ministers will certainly look after other affairs but I’m trying to ensure the children of our state grow with a bigger heart, achieve mental and intellectual growth and become true human beings.”

Earlier in January, the Tripura Education Department found that the students suffered a setback in the learning process during Covid and announced the reopening of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities from January 31 despite the rising Covid figures. The government said the closure of schools resulted in serious learning loss and affected the mental health of students.

Advertisement

The state government has earlier introduced innovative schemes like ‘Ektu Khelo, Ektu Padho’, televised recorded lecture sessions, online classes, WhatsApp classes, SMS lessons, and neighborhood classes, etc.

Soon after the BJP-IPFT government came to power in Tripura in 2018, the government claimed it found that 57 per cent of school students from Classes 3 to 8 could not read lessons or solve basic arithmetic sums. The government, in a bid to address the issue, announced ‘Nutan Disha’ (New Direction) scheme in 2019 to assess the true educational status of students and help bridge the educational gap.