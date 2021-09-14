Tripura: TMC postpones Abhishek Banerjee’s rally again after cops deny permission

Twenty-four hours after Trinamool Congress had to defer its September 15-rally to a day later, the party had to once again postpone it after the police cited law and order issues due to Biswakarma Puja.

The law enforcement agency had earlier denied permission citing another political party’s rally on September 15. However, there has been no official confirmation of the denial from the police this time.

The rally, deemed to be a padyatra by TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Agartala, will now be attempted on September 22. Speaking to the media, the party’s West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “This is ridiculous. What has Biswakarma Puja got to do with the law and order situation? We could have still gone ahead with the rally but our leaders want peace. So, we are deferring the rally once again.”

Ghosh said his party had decided to stay away from the padyatra on September 15 and then on September 16 but said BJP is “scared” of Trinamool’s rising popularity. Confirming that the party will attempt to hold the rally again, he said it will be on the same route and Banerjee would join the rally on that day.

“All political parties except TMC are given permission for rallies. This is ridiculous. If we are stopped again by these conspiracies, we shall knock on the doors of the court,” Ghosh said.

He claimed BJP has lost its political grounds and is trying to stop TMC out of desperation by misusing the administration.

Accusing TMC of being the B-Team of CPI(M) in Tripura, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Monday alleged TMC is conspiring to bring people of a “certain section” of population from West Bengal, Silchar and Karimganj of Assam to create unrest and vandalise Tripura.

Reacting to the allegations, Ghosh said, “We are getting massive support from people across Tripura. We wouldn’t need to bring anyone from any other state. People of Tripura would walk in our rally in huge numbers, observing Covid-19 guidelines.”

Assam TMC leader Sushmita Dev said the Left and Right have come together in Tripura. She alleged CPI(M) has formed a nexus with BJP and is silent on public issues. “It was only after Abhishek Banerjee started taking interest in Tripura that CPI(M) started holding rallies in Dhanpur, where opposition leader Manik Sarkar could not gain access in his own constituency for 3.5 years.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangha, a BJP frontal wing, Tuesday held a blockade on National Highway 8 in Tripura to demand expansion of railway services and a railway division at Dharmanagar in North Tripura. Criticising the move as a gimmick, Ghosh said, “The saffron party is in power in Tripura and the Centre and yet it’s frontal organisations are holding strikes for expansion of services. Everyone understands why.”