Tripura: Protesters against Bru settlement booked for violating curfew orders

In January this year, the Centre signed a four-corner agreement to resolve the 23-year old Bru displacement crisis in Tripura . (Express file photo by Abhishek Saha)

Three days after a strike was launched against the proposed resettlement of thousands of Bru migrants in Tripura’s Kanchanpur, the state police registered cases against those who joined the protests despite Section 144 in the area.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, North Tripura Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said protesters were booked for violating prohibitory orders.

“No untoward incident has been reported so far. But legal action will be taken against those who violated prohibitory orders,” the officer said.

The strike has been announced by Joint Movement Committee (JMC), a forum of local ethnic civil societies, including Nagarik Surakhsa Mancha and Mizo Convention. The government plans to permanently settle over 32,000 Bru migrants from Mizoram in the state, of which 5,000 are to be settled in the Kanchanpur sub-division.

The JMC leaders Thursday claimed local CPIM and BJP leaders have supported their agitation.

Later in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma told reporters his government was looking into the demands and objections raised over the Bru resettlement.

“We know there are some objections against the Bru settlement; we are looking into them. But creating trouble doesn’t make any sense and it will not solve the problem,” Devvarma said.

Accusing the erstwhile Left Front government of keeping the Bru resettlement impasse alive for over two decades, Jishnu said his government has taken a nationalist stand by coming up with a solution.

Over 32,000 Brus who fled Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts of adjoining Mizoram in 1997 are being resettled in Tripura as part of a four-corner agreement between the state governments of Tripura, Mizoram, the central government and the migrants. The Centre has declared a Rs 600-crore package for resettling these migrants in clusters in the state.

