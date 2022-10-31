Tripura: Prime accused in gang rape case held in Unakoti district

Barely a few hours after a gang rape complaint was registered, the Tripura Police arrested the prime accused in Unakoti district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Speaking to reporters, a senior official of the state police said the prime accused is the husband of the survivor.

The accused, 30, was produced in a local court Monday.

The alleged gang rape occurred at Kailasahar in Unakoti district three days ago when the woman was travelling with her husband. The couple got married in 2020.

“After receiving the complaint, we charged the accused persons with abduction, rape, and criminal intimidation. We arrested the prime accused from Kailashahar and forwarded him to court,” the police official said.

No information was available about the other accused persons in the case.

This is the third incident of gang rape to have been reported in Tripura in the last few weeks.

A total of 407 rape incidents including 26 gang rapes have been recorded in the state since January 2020. Among them, seven women were murdered after rape.

Notably, the gang rape of a teenager at Kumarghat in Unakoti district on October 19, has become a rallying point with Opposition parties alleging that Labour Minister Bhagaban Das’s son has a role in the crime. The state government and the ruling BJP later came out in defence of the minister’s son, with Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister Sushanta Chowdhury insisting that the allegations were politically motivated.

In another incident, two persons were arrested for allegedly gangraping a 13-year-old girl in Khowai district on October 26.

Reacting to the incidents of rape, former deputy speaker and senior CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar said: “There is no law and order in the state. The state government says that crime against women has reduced, but we can see the reality. We demand the police to adopt required measures to arrest the culprits and give justice to the victims.”

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said: “The real picture will become clear if the rate of crime against women prevalent during the tenure of the previous government is compared with the current figure. We also want the rape victims to get justice and believe that the police will work properly to take strict action against the accused persons.”