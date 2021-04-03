Tripura: Press Council of India seeks response from govt over attack on journalists

The Press Council of India (PCI) has sought a response from the Tripura government regarding purported complaints of attack on scribes in the state over the past six months. In a letter to Tripura Chief secretary, Home Secretary and Director General of Police, PCI secretary Anupama Bhatnagar sought their response within two weeks of receipt of the letter.

“On consideration of the complaint, Chairman, Press Council of India has decided to take cognizance in the matter under provision of Regulations 14 (f) of Press Council ( Procedure for Inquiry) Regulations, 1979 and I have been directed to request to file your comments in the matter within two weeks from the date of receipt of this letter to enable the Council to determine further course of action in the matter,” reads the PCI letter.

“We got their letter last week. We would give our reply soon,” Home Secretary Sharadindu Choudhury told the mediapersons on Saturday.

The Assembly of Journalists (TAJ), a forum for protection of media rights, alleged that over 20 scribes were attacked in the state since Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s controversial comment on the media during a programme last year in September.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Tripura’s first Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Sabroom in southern Tripura on September 11, 2020, Deb, while describing his governments steps to contain the pandemic, said that a section of over-excited newspapers was trying to confuse people over COVID-19, adding that he would not forgive such media organisations ever.

He also said that he sees through his statements, which meant that the said media organisations would not get respite.

Journos cried foul over his comments and claimed it was a ‘threat’ against media and assault on press freedom. However, Deb stuck to his words and later said he didn’t mean to hurt anyone, whilst maintaining that he would continue to protect the best interests of people of Tripura against any attempts at misleading.