3 months before Tripura polls, Jamatia becomes 3rd IPFT MLA to quit party

Three months ahead of the Assembly elections in Tripura, former minister and ruling alliance partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA Mevar Kumar Jamatia on Tuesday resigned as a legislator and also quit his party.

Unlike two other IPFT MLAs — Brishaktu Debbarma and Dhananjoy Tripura, who joined Tripura ADC ruling TIPRA Motha party — Jamatia didn’t specify which party he would be joining, even as rumours of his proximity with Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma are rife.

“I have decided to resign from the membership of the Tripura Legislative Assembly of 26 Asharambari Assembly Constituency (ST) from my capacity. Therefore, this letter may be treated as my resignation from your disposal and oblige thereby,” Jamatia stated in his resignation letter submitted to Speaker Ratan Chakraborty Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking with reporters, Jamatia, who won his first Assembly election in 2018 on an IPFT ticket from Asharambari (ST) seat, said, “Seven ruling party MLAs — three from IPFT and four from BJP — have so far resigned. This is happening for the first time in Tripura. It proves the performance of this government is not up to the mark. There is huge unemployment, and people have become hopeless. People are not happy with the performance of this government.”

With his resignation, IPFT was reduced to five seats in the state Assembly. The tribal party had won eight seats in the 2018 Assembly elections, while its ally BJP had 36 seats. The saffron party has 35 MLAs in the House, at present.

The state government and BJP leaders, including party national president J P Nadda, recently claimed that nearly all promises made in the Vision Document in 2018 were fulfilled. Reacting to the claim, Jamatia, who was a minister in the Biplab Deb cabinet for over four years, said, “Too much time has already passed. Only two-three months have been left to the elections, what will they do now? They should have done it before.” The alliance partners BJP and IPFT performed poorly and people were not happy with them, said Jamatia.

On his decision to quit, Jamatia said, “I want to do something for the people. I could not do anything for the past four and a half years. I regret that. I want to show people if they are not happy, I am unhappy, too. What’s the point of working as a minister or an MLA if I could not work for the people,” said Jamatia without holding anybody responsible for him not being able to work freely.

He said for a long, he had been thinking about resigning.

“Today, I resigned as an MLA from the Tripura Assembly after contemplating for a long time. I want to express my gratitude for having served as a minister for four years and having played important roles in tribal welfare, forest and fisheries. I come from a regional party IPFT, which is in an alliance with the BJP since 2018. Before the alliance, we had several written commitments from the central government, including a high-power modality committee to look into the socio-economic and political reality of tribals in the state. We got a bill passed to transform Tripura ADC to a 50-seat territorial council, but it has almost been five years and nothing was done,” said Jamatia.

Jamatia claimed that thousands of posts were lying vacant in the state, which the BJP-led government didn’t fill despite the promise of providing 50 thousand jobs every year. “I work for the people. I wanted to do something for the people. Since all these were not happening, I resigned,” said Jamatia.

Jamatia’s wife and some of his associates had joined the TIPRA Motha earlier this year.