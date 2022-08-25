scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Six months before Tripura goes to polls, BJP changes its state president

An appointment notice issued by party general secretary and central office in-charge Arun Singh Thursday said Rajib Bhattacharjee has been appointed as the party's new state president of Tripura.

Rajib Bhattacharjee with ex-CM Biplab Deb. (Photo: Facebook/Rajib Bhattacharjee)

Six months before the state goes to polls, Tripura’s ruling party BJP on Thursday appointed Rajib Bhattacharjee as the new state president. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha had been managing the post for the last three months.

An appointment notice issued by party general secretary and central office in-charge Arun Singh Thursday said BJP national general secretary J P Nadda has appointed Rajib Bhattacharjee as the party’s new state president of Tripura. The notice added that the appointment would be effective immediately.

Bhattacharjee is currently working as BJP’s state vice-president and has earlier served as the general secretary when former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb used to be the state president. He joined BJP in 1990.

Saha had been holding the post of BJP state president since 2020 after Deb resigned from his organisational post as part of his party’s one man one post policy.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “Our party has a one person one post policy. Dr Manik Saha, who has been our state president, has now become the Chief Minister. So, a new president was appointed. We are sure our party activities will progress under our new president’s leadership and the stewardship of PM Modi.”

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 07:32:18 pm
