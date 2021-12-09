BJP will get 70% votes and win 2023 Tripura polls: CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said that his party, the BJP, would score 70 per cent votes to emerge victorious in the 2023 assembly polls and that his government had already decided to prepare a roadmap for developmental works up to 2048.

“People supported us in every poll — the 2018 assembly polls, 2019 Lok Sabha polls, some byelections, autonomous district council (ADC) polls and the urban body polls — so far. The results of the recently concluded civic polls were historic. We got 60 per cent votes (59 per cent) in the civic polls and our vote share will be 70 per cent in the coming assembly elections,” Deb said while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected corporators of the Agartala Municipal Corporation at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.

The CM added that the BJP secured 43 per cent votes in 2018 assembly polls, 49 per cent in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and around 60 per cent in the civic polls this November, suggesting a steady growth in the party’s support base.

“The CPM got 42 per cent votes in 2018 and it is now reduced to 18 per cent in the civic polls. Despite huge poll turnout and our vote percentage, they said that nothing much has happened. By saying this, they have insulted the voters. People have started realizing it and they will reduce their vote share to below 8 per cent in the coming assembly polls,” said Deb.

The BJP won the civic polls by scoring 59.01 per cent votes. CPM got 18.13 per cent votes and Trinamool Congress (TMC) got 16.39 per cent votes.

Later, Deb urged the newly-elected councilors to focus on three S — samachar (news), swabhab (nature) and Sadachar (good behaviour) and three N – niyat (intention), neeti (policy) and niyam (rules) while working for the people.