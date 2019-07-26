Tripura: Polling in rural body elections tomorrow, results on July 31

With 86 per cent seats of Gram Panchayats already won by ruling BJP uncontested, the election on remaining three-tier panchayat bodies in Tripura will be conducted on Saturday. The elections in Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishads will begin from 7 am and the results will be declared on July 31.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, State Election Commission Secretary Prasenjit Bhattacharya said that though polling was announced on 6,111 seats of 591 Gram Panchayats, 419 seats of Panchayat Samities and 116 seats in 8 Zilla Parishads this year, polls would be held only on 833 seats of Gram Panchayats, 82 seats of Panchayat Samiti and 79 seats of Zilla Parishad bodies.

“A large number of seats in Gram Panchayat bodies have gone uncontested. There were some seats which were uncontested in Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad bodies as well,” Bhattacharya said.

As per latest reports, polling would be held in 1,848 polling stations including the auxiliary booths across 31 rural development block areas, in which 8,54,900 voters would cast their mandate.

Polling will continue till 4 PM, wherein votes would be cast using paper ballots.

Meanwhile, a tight security cover has been put in place for polling with 6,000 Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans, 3,000 Tripura Police personnel and 17 companies of BSF and CRPF pressed in poll duty.

Opposition alleges violence by BJP cadre

The opposition parties, the Congress and the CPI(M), have alleged the ruling BJP of being indulged in poll violence, the charges which have been rejected by the saffron party. While Congress leader Tapas Dey said that most of the party candidates are living in undisclosed locations at Agartala City, CPI(M) maintained that its supporters are braving extreme political onslaught by BJP workers.

BJP, however, countering the allegations said that their cadres are not involved in any violent activities and expressed that the opposition political parties have lost relevance which is why they could not even place candidates in most seats.