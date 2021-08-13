Five including two policemen injured in political clashes in Tripura

Five persons including two police officers were injured in scattered clashes between BJP and CPM in Lalcherra village of Khowai district of Tripura Thursday.

Three separate cases including a suo-motu case were registered at Khowai police station late Thursday night, police confirmed.

The clashes occured after some BJP miscreants reportedly attacked a few CPM activists during their return after attending a rally that was called in support of 12 charter of demands on Thursday. As a result, a few persons were injured, claimed CPM.

The incident later saw CPM workers allegedly trying to demolish a boundary wall of an under-construction BJP office followed by some BJP workers allegedly ransacking a CPM office and damaging some vehicles.

The CPM blamed the BJP for the incidents saying that the party has started losing its base due to its false poll promises and is hence resorting to violent tactics out of desperation. However, the ruling BJP put the blame on the CPM.

“Two of our police officers were injured. Apart from two cases lodged by the two political parties, police have taken a suo-motu case. The matter is under investigation,” Khowai district sub-divisional police officer Rajib Sutradhar said.