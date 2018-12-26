Tripura policeman arrested for involvement in drug smuggling

A police officer has been arrested in Tripura for his alleged involvement in drug smuggling, police said. Cash amounting to Rs 10.01 lakh was recovered from the house of the Assistant Sub-Inspector(Special Branch) Sushil Debbarma during a police raid on Tuesday.

A suo-motu case had been registered at West Agartala police station here on June 27 as part of a drive against the menace of drug and ganja. It came to light during the probe that Madhvi Debbarma was one of the kingpins of heroin smuggling racket, operating in the city.

Based on the information, a team led by the officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station, Subrata Chakraborty, carried out a raid in the house of Madhvi Debbarma at Krishnanagar area on Tuesday night and took her to the police station for interrogation.

During interrogation, she admitted her involvement in the smuggling of brown sugar and said that the money earned from the illegal trade had been kept at her brother-in-law’s house, near Sanghati Club area here.

The police then conducted raids in the house of her relative, Sushil Debbarma and recovered Rs 10.01 lakh on Tuesday.

“Both Madhvi and Sushil have been booked under Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and will be forwarded to the court on Wednesday,” the police said.