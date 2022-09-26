Tripura: Police use water cannons, tear gas and lathis on retrenched school teachers

A Vidhansabha Abhiyan or assembly movement held by a large group of retrenched school teachers in Tripura’s Agartala on Monday ended with nearly 30 agitating teachers getting injured as the police burst tear gas shells, deployed water cannons and carried out a mild baton charge to disperse the protesters.

The teachers were part of the 10,323 teachers who were terminated from service following a faulty recruitment process as per a Tripura High Court order in 2014.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior Tripura Police official said that the agitators wanted to move towards the state Legislative Assembly but were stopped near Agartala Circuit House since the Assembly was in session and was a high-security zone.

The official, who did not wish to be named, said the protesters broke through two layers of the barricades put in place to stop them, and when they reached the third layer of barricades, the police used water cannons to stop them. A section of the agitating ex-teachers continued to push the barricades, resulting in the police using tear gas. Some of the former teachers had to be dispersed using a mild baton charge as they declined to make way and sat on the streets or kept pushing the police barricades, the official said.

“We do not have any figures yet but some of the protesters sustained injuries, especially due to tear gas. We helped them in an ambulance headed for GBP Hospital,” the official added. Around 300 other agitating retrenched teachers were taken to a detention centre, where they were kept till afternoon and released later, the police official said.

Meanwhile, the ‘10323 issue’ was also mentioned in the Assembly as Opposition CPI(M) and Congress MLAs protested in the House, demanding that Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha meet the agitators and hear their grievances.

Speaking in the House, Opposition leader Manik Sarkar said, “I was unaware that 10323 teachers were about to hold Vidhansabha Abhiyan today. Many of them sustained injuries in attacks from the police when the latter applied lathi charge, and used water cannons and tear gas on them. Around 30-32 of them were injured and 3 are hospitalised. This is a misuse of power.”

Sarkar also urged the chief minister and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath to allow a delegation of the agitators to meet them.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who quit the BJP and returned to Congress in January this year, said the ‘10323 teachers’ are “children of Tripura” and they have “suffered enough”.

“If the government desires to grant them jobs, some other jobs if needed, to earn their livelihood with dignity, it surely can be done. These people are not outsiders, they are children of this state. They have suffered enough. Something must be done for them from a humanitarian point of view,” Roy Barman said.

Chief minister Saha later rose to speak on the issue. “We have talked to them several times, we tried to convince them. We are not against democracy but what new things do we have to tell them?” he said.

However, facing flak from the Opposition benches, the CM later said, “Why wouldn’t I meet them? We take your counsel. I promise here that I shall certainly meet them and talk to them.”

Education minister Nath later said the chief minister had directed the district magistrate to give an appointment to the sacked teachers for either Monday or Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the agitating sacked teachers alleged that they were beaten up by the police. Some said women protesters were not spared from the police action and questioned the assault, saying they were only trying to make their voices heard at the Assembly, given that the ongoing session that ended on Monday was the last time the current 12th Assembly would convene before Assembly elections are held early next year.

A group of 10,323 sacked teachers have been holding a series of agitations for the last two months after they received an RTI response from the Supreme Court saying they were not a party to the case that supposedly got them sacked. Soon after the RTI response landed, the former teachers argued they were falsely terminated by the state government and claimed they are still employed with the education department. A group of them also staged protests by turning up at their respective schools this year and tried taking their classes, despite being sacked two years ago.

The state education department was swift to issue a directive asking headmasters of different state-run schools against allowing them to take classes, even voluntarily.

The protests come at a time when severe teacher scarcity is being reported from different schools in the state. A headmaster of a senior basic school in South Tripura recently said students in his schools are taking classes on alternate days, that too by clubbing two classes together in the same period as teachers are scarce at the institution.

Meanwhile, over 3,000 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-qualified candidates are waiting for their jobs, mostly in the primary and elementary sections. Education minister Nath said during the ongoing Assembly session that all of them would soon be recruited in a single go.

As many as 10,323 school teachers were terminated following a faulty recruitment process according to an order of the Tripura High Court in 2014. All these teachers were appointed in different phases since 2010. The Supreme Court upheld the high court order in 2017 after hearing special leave petitions (SLP) filed by the former Left Front government and the sacked teachers.

Many of the teachers got alternative jobs in different departments and over 8,000 teachers were re-inducted on an ad-hoc basis till March 2020. Since then, they have been jobless.

The teachers held a 51-day mass demonstration in the city from December 2020 in protest against alleged government inaction to re-recruit them. The demonstration ended in police action after the protesters declined to vacate the area despite government orders.